Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), has announced the signing of contracts that structure the industrial team responsible for developing the Lunar Descent Element (LDE) of the European Space Agency's Argonaut lunar lander, slated for deployment from 2030. These agreements build on the contract signed in January 2025 for the design, development, and delivery of the LDE.

As the prime contractor, the Italian branch leads the consortium and oversees the thermomechanical, avionics, and software architectures. The team brings together Thales Alenia Space entities in Italy, France, and the United Kingdom, along with OHB System AG and Nammo Space, which is responsible for the main engine.

Giampiero Di Paolo, Deputy General Manager, considers this consortium to be "a major milestone in the Argonaut adventure" and highlights the group's central role in ensuring independent European access to the Moon. CEO Hervé Derrey notes that the company already contributes to the International Space Station and the Artemis program, reinforcing its position in space exploration and orbital infrastructure.