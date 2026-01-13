The contract was signed today with SABCA, the Belgian firm responsible for the TVAS (Thrust Vector Actuation Systems) subsystems on Ariane 6, into which the equipment from Thales Alenia Space in Belgium will be integrated.
"Installed at all stages and in every booster of the rocket, the supplied equipment consists of control and power electronics for operating these subsystems," Thales Alenia Space specified.
This new contract follows on from the agreement signed with ArianeGroup in June 2025, which covered the supply of 128 neutralization units (NFU) for the launcher's safety subsystem.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (53.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.6%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (19.9%);
- other (0.5%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.8%), the United Kingdom (6.6%), Europe (25.1%), North America (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (4.6%) and other (20.7%).
