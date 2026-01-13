Thales Alenia Space Secures New Contract to Equip Ariane 6

Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), has announced the signing of a contract for the supply of 179 onboard electronic devices to equip 27 Ariane 6 launchers.

The contract was signed today with SABCA, the Belgian firm responsible for the TVAS (Thrust Vector Actuation Systems) subsystems on Ariane 6, into which the equipment from Thales Alenia Space in Belgium will be integrated.



"Installed at all stages and in every booster of the rocket, the supplied equipment consists of control and power electronics for operating these subsystems," Thales Alenia Space specified.



This new contract follows on from the agreement signed with ArianeGroup in June 2025, which covered the supply of 128 neutralization units (NFU) for the launcher's safety subsystem.