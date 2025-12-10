Thales and Aireon have announced a partnership aimed at assisting air navigation service providers (ANSPs), airlines, and airports across the Asia-Pacific region to improve traffic flow.

This collaboration is designed to help the industry prepare for rapid traffic growth and address increasing congestion in some of the world's busiest and most complex airspaces.

Thales is offering free access to its TopSky-Flow cloud platform, an advanced solution developed to support ANSPs in managing traffic flow across their airspace and airports. The tool is powered by AireonFLOW, Aireon's space-based ADS-B surveillance product.

"Airspace congestion is one of the most significant challenges facing the aviation industry, especially in high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific. Real-time data sharing and coordinated traffic flow management remain difficult," said Youzec Kurp, Vice President, Airspace Mobility Solutions at Thales.

"By giving ANSPs the opportunity to experiment with new flow management concepts in a safe and collaborative environment, we aim to strengthen inter-ANSP cooperation and help the region prepare for sustainable, long-term growth," Kurp added.