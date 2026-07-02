Thales and Ankaa win an air surveillance radar contract in Oman

The electronics group and its local partner will equip the Civil Aviation Authority with a next-generation air traffic management system.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 07/02/2026 at 05:14 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Thales announced that it has signed a contract with Oman's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to design and install in the country a TRACSIGMA primary radar as well as two RSM NG secondary radars.



This turnkey project, carried out with Omani prime contractor Ankaa, calls for a first delivery in 2027 to support the modernization of the country's civil and military airspace. These technologies, compliant with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, can detect any type of aircraft, from drones to airliners, at distances of up to 300 kilometers.



The partnership will generate about 40% local value through skills transfer. The company's vice president for air traffic control radars, Lionel de Castellane, said that "this project is part of Thales' commitment to Oman's ambitious aviation modernization program".



Thales shares are up 2.3% this morning on the Paris stock exchange.