At the Eurosatory trade show, French defense giants Thales and Arquus formally announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding. This non-exclusive industrial partnership aims to integrate Thales’s SpinFire mortar range, and in particular its 120 mm rifled mortars, onto Arquus’s light tactical vehicles.
With ground forces now demanding high mobility combined with precise firepower, the goal is to offer turnkey solutions that are “ready to use.” Commercially, this alliance fills a strategic mid-tier segment between traditional towed systems (120 RT) and heavier turreted solutions (2R2M).
A technological and industrial synergy
Operationally, the project is built around two flagship demonstrators:
- The 120 MC (Mortar Carrier), launched in 2024, recently completed its demonstration and evaluation campaign conducted by the French Army. For this model, Thales supplies the Weapon Management System (Weapon Management System), the inertial unit, the barrel and the ammunition, while Arquus provides the carrier vehicle (Spain’s Escribano supplying the deployable arm).
- The 2R2M, a heavier vehicle-mounted mortar system that is already widely proven, notably on the well-known VAB. Here, Arquus is responsible for the full integration of the Thales-supplied weapon system onto its own chassis.
Setting its sights on international markets
From a financial and strategic standpoint, this alliance allows the two groups to pool development costs while optimizing their respective catalogs thanks to the modular architecture of the SpinFire range.
While the two companies already work closely together on French Army programs, this memorandum of understanding is clearly aimed at markets outside France. By combining Arquus’s reputation in light armored vehicles with Thales’s expertise in defense electronics and weapon systems, the consortium intends to capture the structural rise in global defense budgets in the mobile fire-support segment.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (55.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.7%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (17.4%);
- other (0.6%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (27.7%), the United Kingdom (6.5%), Europe (28.1%), North America (12.4%), Asia (9.9%), Australia and New Zealand (4.1%) and other (11.3%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.