Thales and Arquus Join Forces

At the Eurosatory trade show, French defense giants Thales and Arquus formally announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding. This non-exclusive industrial partnership aims to integrate Thales’s SpinFire mortar range, and in particular its 120 mm rifled mortars, onto Arquus’s light tactical vehicles.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/18/2026 at 12:00 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

With ground forces now demanding high mobility combined with precise firepower, the goal is to offer turnkey solutions that are “ready to use.” Commercially, this alliance fills a strategic mid-tier segment between traditional towed systems (120 RT) and heavier turreted solutions (2R2M).



A technological and industrial synergy



Operationally, the project is built around two flagship demonstrators:



- The 120 MC (Mortar Carrier), launched in 2024, recently completed its demonstration and evaluation campaign conducted by the French Army. For this model, Thales supplies the Weapon Management System (Weapon Management System), the inertial unit, the barrel and the ammunition, while Arquus provides the carrier vehicle (Spain’s Escribano supplying the deployable arm).



- The 2R2M, a heavier vehicle-mounted mortar system that is already widely proven, notably on the well-known VAB. Here, Arquus is responsible for the full integration of the Thales-supplied weapon system onto its own chassis.



Setting its sights on international markets



From a financial and strategic standpoint, this alliance allows the two groups to pool development costs while optimizing their respective catalogs thanks to the modular architecture of the SpinFire range.



While the two companies already work closely together on French Army programs, this memorandum of understanding is clearly aimed at markets outside France. By combining Arquus’s reputation in light armored vehicles with Thales’s expertise in defense electronics and weapon systems, the consortium intends to capture the structural rise in global defense budgets in the mobile fire-support segment.