Dassault Aviation has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with cortAIx, Thales' artificial intelligence accelerator, to develop a sovereign, controlled, and supervised AI dedicated to the future of air combat.

The agreement, signed on November 18 by the respective leaders of the two groups, Eric Trappier (Dassault Aviation) and Patrice Caine (Thales), aims to deliver AI solutions for both manned and unmanned aircraft, covering observation, analysis, decision-making, and planning.

This partnership is expected to be reflected primarily in research and innovation programs dedicated to the collaborative air combat of tomorrow.

Both groups intend to draw on a high-level international ecosystem, while adhering to ethical frameworks and the AI Act.

Mickael Brossard, Vice President of cortAIx Factory, emphasized that the initiative will leverage Thales' technological and operational expertise as a driver of sovereignty. The agreement was presented at the Adopt AI Summit at the Grand Palais.