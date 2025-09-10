Thales and the UK firm Autonomous Devices have announced an agreement to jointly develop a drone-based solution for naval and land forces.



This solution will benefit from Thales' expertise in electronic warfare, command and control systems integration, and the certifications required for drones to fly in civil and military airspace.



The combination of Autonomous Devices' drone and Thales' payload will meet these requirements, providing a high-performance drone-based electronic warfare solution adapted to the challenges of modern warfare, it said.



This drone can be rapidly deployed to detect anti-ship missiles and initiate electronic countermeasures (soft kill), thereby improving the survivability of ships while minimizing ammunition.



EW-UAS will also provide complementary jamming missions to disrupt the adversary's radar surveillance and targeting capabilities and strengthen electronic defenses in the theater of operations.



Thales said that the drone-based electronic warfare solution developed by Thales and Autonomous Devices is a game changer for armed forces, providing a reliable capability to counter modern threats while ensuring long-range protection around their strategic assets.