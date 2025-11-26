Thales has announced the appointment of Louis Igonet as Head of Investor Relations, effective January 5, 2026. Reporting directly to Pascal Bouchiat, Executive Vice President, Finance and Information Systems at Thales, Louis Igonet will oversee financial communications, including relationships with investors and financial analysts. He succeeds Alexandra Boucheron in this role.

Louis Igonet brings over 20 years of experience in investor relations and corporate finance. Prior to joining Thales, he served as Director of Investor Relations, Strategy, and Development at Tikehau Capital.

Throughout his career, he has held various positions at companies such as Bouygues, TF1, Edenred, and Carrefour, where he developed extensive expertise in financial communications and investor relations management.