Thales announced on Wednesday the appointment of Otto de Bont, former head of Dutch waste management specialist Renewi, as Chief Executive Officer for its operations in the Netherlands. The executive will assume his new role starting April 1, 2026.

In a statement, the aerospace and defense group explained that Otto de Bont, who previously worked for American industrial giants United Technologies and General Electric, will bring his expertise in business transformation and sustainability to Thales.

He will succeed Gerben Edelijn, who has decided to retire after 36 years with Thales, including 16 years as CEO of the company's Dutch operations. Edelijn, who began his career at the company in 1990 as a software engineer, helped nearly double both the group's revenue and the number of employees in the country during his tenure.