Thales announced on Tuesday that it has teamed up with the US shipyard HII to develop advanced autonomous underwater mine countermeasure capabilities.



The French defense electronics group reports that it has successfully conducted a sea trial combining one of its sonar systems with a new-generation unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) from HII.



The combination of this drone with ultra-high-resolution sonar, designed for autonomous mine detection, classification, and imaging, will enable naval forces to enhance their underwater security capabilities, combat mines, and monitor underwater infrastructure.



Thales, the world's leading exporter of naval sonar systems, said the exercise was completed at the end of August.



The announcement comes as the DSEI defense and security exhibition is currently being held in London.