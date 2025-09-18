The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a €450m loan to Thales to finance a program of investment in research and development (R&D) in aeronautics and radar.



This program aims, on the one hand, to improve the safety and efficiency of both civil and military flights and, on the other hand, for radars, to modernize current equipment and develop a new generation of civil and military software and radars.



This is the first time that the European Union bank has financed Thales, and it is also one of the EIB's largest corporate loans to date in the field of security and defense, the group said.



This loan is also part of TechEU, the EIB's innovation program launched last June with a budget of €70bn between now and 2027.



Thales said that, with 3,000 researchers and 30,000 engineers involved in research and development, and €4.2bn invested in R&D each year, Thales is recognized as one of the most innovative companies in the world.