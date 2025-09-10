Thales and its local Malaysian partner Advanced Defense Systems (ADS) have signed a contract for the delivery of vehicle-mounted HF XL TRC 3900 radio stations, including radios, amplifiers, and antennas.



With this contract, Malaysia becomes the first country in Asia to benefit from the innovative HF XL technology.



HF XL provides ten times the data throughput of current HF systems and ensures resilient long-range communications in environments perfectly suited to Malaysia's tropical terrain.



This solution offers all the advantages of HF, including secure transmissions, low operating costs, and long-range coverage in remote areas or environments with poor satellite coverage.



This first export success confirms the relevance of HF XL in meeting the needs of armed forces operating in constrained environments. By combining innovation and interoperability with existing fleets, Thales offers its customers a robust, high-performance, future-proof solution, it said.