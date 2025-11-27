Thales has announced it has received two major awards from the PERSEUS Prize, presented by the French Navy, the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA), and the Defense Innovation Agency (AID), for its CURCO and Golden AI electronic warfare solutions.

CURCO is designed as a lightweight, compact external electronic warfare payload, adaptable to any drone or aerial, maritime, or land vehicle. It thus meets SWAP (size, weight, and power) requirements.

Meanwhile, Golden AI, an artificial intelligence-based tool for intelligent analysis of electronic warfare data, offers analysis up to four times faster of data collected by radar interceptors (R-ESM).

"In an increasingly dense and complex operational environment, where mastery of the electromagnetic spectrum becomes critical, CURCO and Golden AI address essential needs for the French Navy and for export markets," Thales stated.