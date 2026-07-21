Thales Lands a Major Framework Contract with Rheinmetall

The defense group will strengthen its partnership with Rheinmetall as part of the modernization of the German armed forces. In this context, several million euros will be invested to meet the growing need to scale up the armed forces.

Thales announced the signing of a major framework contract with Rheinmetall to supply several thousand optronic vision systems for the German armed forces modernization program. The order includes XTRAIM sighting systems as well as next-generation night-vision systems, which account for the bulk of the equipment ordered. This equipment is part of a new range of vision solutions for the augmented soldier, incorporating the latest advances in augmented reality.



The first deliveries are expected in 2027, followed by a rapid ramp-up to several hundred units per month. Thales will also provide support services in Germany.



The group will invest several million euros in Germany to expand its production and support capabilities for its optronic equipment. The new night-vision system, which combines image intensification and thermal imaging and integrates augmented reality functions, will be deployed for the first time by the German armed forces.



Shortly before 11 a.m., Thales was up 1% in Paris, while Rheinmetall gained more than 2%.