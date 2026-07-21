Thales Lands a Major Framework Contract with Rheinmetall
The defense group will strengthen its partnership with Rheinmetall as part of the modernization of the German armed forces. In this context, several million euros will be invested to meet the growing need to scale up the armed forces.
Thales announced the signing of a major framework contract with Rheinmetall to supply several thousand optronic vision systems for the German armed forces modernization program. The order includes XTRAIM sighting systems as well as next-generation night-vision systems, which account for the bulk of the equipment ordered. This equipment is part of a new range of vision solutions for the augmented soldier, incorporating the latest advances in augmented reality.
The first deliveries are expected in 2027, followed by a rapid ramp-up to several hundred units per month. Thales will also provide support services in Germany.
The group will invest several million euros in Germany to expand its production and support capabilities for its optronic equipment. The new night-vision system, which combines image intensification and thermal imaging and integrates augmented reality functions, will be deployed for the first time by the German armed forces.
Shortly before 11 a.m., Thales was up 1% in Paris, while Rheinmetall gained more than 2%.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (55.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.7%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (17.4%);
- other (0.6%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (27.7%), the United Kingdom (6.5%), Europe (28.1%), North America (12.4%), Asia (9.9%), Australia and New Zealand (4.1%) and other (11.3%).
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