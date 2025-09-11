On Thursday Thales announced that it has launched a new sovereign cryptography device to enable governments and defense actors to combat the threat posed by the rise of quantum computing.



The defense electronics company unveiled the Datacryptor Model 5 (DCM5) this morning at the DSEI defense exhibition in London, a state-of-the-art encryption device designed to combat cyber threats.



The group presents the DCM5 as a "key capability" for nations that need to protect their most sensitive data, especially against adversaries with capabilities enhanced by quantum technologies.



Thales says it has already secured its first customer for the DCM5, marking the beginning of its integration into critical encryption systems worldwide.