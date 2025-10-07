Thales announces the launch of 'MultiApp 5.2 Premium PQC', the name given to the first European smart card to incorporate post-quantum cryptography and certified to the highest security level, EAL 6+.



Certified by ANSSI, this innovative card offers enhanced protection for sensitive data contained in identity cards, health cards, and driver's licenses. It incorporates new digital signature algorithms standardized by the NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology, United States), designed to resist future threats related to quantum computing.



According to Nathalie Gosset, Vice President of Identity and Biometrics Solutions, this certification paves the way for trust in the civil identities of tomorrow. For Franck Sadmi, Director of the ANSSI National Certification Center, it demonstrates that "Europe is ready to become a leader in post-quantum security."



Thales says this breakthrough positions it at the forefront of cybersecurity and next-generation identity solutions.