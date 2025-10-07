Thales announces the launch of 'MultiApp 5.2 Premium PQC', the name given to the first European smart card to incorporate post-quantum cryptography and certified to the highest security level, EAL 6+.
Certified by ANSSI, this innovative card offers enhanced protection for sensitive data contained in identity cards, health cards, and driver's licenses. It incorporates new digital signature algorithms standardized by the NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology, United States), designed to resist future threats related to quantum computing.
According to Nathalie Gosset, Vice President of Identity and Biometrics Solutions, this certification paves the way for trust in the civil identities of tomorrow. For Franck Sadmi, Director of the ANSSI National Certification Center, it demonstrates that "Europe is ready to become a leader in post-quantum security."
Thales says this breakthrough positions it at the forefront of cybersecurity and next-generation identity solutions.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (53.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.6%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (19.9%);
- other (0.5%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.8%), the United Kingdom (6.6%), Europe (25.1%), North America (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (4.6%) and other (20.7%).
