Capgemini, Thales, and Thales Alenia Space announce that they have been selected by CNES as part of a call for projects launched on behalf of the French government under the "France 2030" program. The aim of this program is to implement a demonstration of satellite telecommunications services based on the 5G standard.



The project, called 'U DESERVE 5G', aims to demonstrate the feasibility of direct communications between satellites and mobile or fixed terminals (5G Direct to Device or D2D).



To this end, a demonstration satellite in low orbit will be deployed to test the interoperability between terrestrial and non-terrestrial 5G networks.



At the heart of the project, an innovative 5G payload equipped with active antennas will be carried on board the satellite. It will enable calls to be made and data to be exchanged directly between the test mobile terminal and the satellite.



This new project relating to direct 5G via satellite paves the way for Thales Alenia Space to provide broadband coverage to areas not served by terrestrial networks, as well as emergency and continuity services in the event of a crisis, Thales said.



By developing 5G NTN D2D modem solutions that enable broadband connectivity even in the most remote areas, we are laying the foundations for the future of global communications and reinforcing our commitment to a more connected and resilient world, it added.