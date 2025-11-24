Thales modernizes three French Navy PHA vessels

Vincent Gallet Published on 11/24/2025 at 02:44 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Thales announces a strategic partnership with CNN MCO, a subsidiary of Equans France, and CS Group, a subsidiary of Sopra Steria, for the modernization of three amphibious helicopter carriers (PHA) for the French Navy.



The three companies thus form a 100% French and sovereign industrial consortium dedicated to naval performance, as part of the French Navy's ship maintenance program.



Thales, CNN MCO, and CS Group will equip the PHAs with a new, highly resilient inertial navigation system, adapted to electronic warfare environments, incorporating TopAxyz inertial units developed by Thales.



"Using on-board sensors (accelerometers and gyroscopes), they measure the ship's movements to continuously calculate its position, speed, and heading, without relying on external signals such as GPS," explains the electronics engineer.



The deployment of these control units and associated equipment will follow the schedule of technical shutdowns planned until 2027. The Mistral will be the first to benefit from the new system, followed by the Dixmude and the Tonnerre.