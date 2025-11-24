Thales announces a strategic partnership with CNN MCO, a subsidiary of Equans France, and CS Group, a subsidiary of Sopra Steria, for the modernization of three amphibious helicopter carriers (PHA) for the French Navy.
The three companies thus form a 100% French and sovereign industrial consortium dedicated to naval performance, as part of the French Navy's ship maintenance program.
Thales, CNN MCO, and CS Group will equip the PHAs with a new, highly resilient inertial navigation system, adapted to electronic warfare environments, incorporating TopAxyz inertial units developed by Thales.
"Using on-board sensors (accelerometers and gyroscopes), they measure the ship's movements to continuously calculate its position, speed, and heading, without relying on external signals such as GPS," explains the electronics engineer.
The deployment of these control units and associated equipment will follow the schedule of technical shutdowns planned until 2027. The Mistral will be the first to benefit from the new system, followed by the Dixmude and the Tonnerre.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (53.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.6%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (19.9%);
- other (0.5%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.8%), the United Kingdom (6.6%), Europe (25.1%), North America (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (4.6%) and other (20.7%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.