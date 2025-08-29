Thales announced on Friday that it is working with US-based L3Harris Technologies to develop new integrated command and control (C2) capabilities for short-range air defense (SHORAD).
The system will combine L3Harris' Target Orientated Tracking System (TOTS) with Thales' Agile C4I @ Edge (ACE) solution to enhance command and control performance in the field.
This combination aims to collect, merge, and correlate data from sensors and effectors deployed across the battlefield in real time, with the goal of providing a common operational picture and accelerating decision-making, Thales says.
