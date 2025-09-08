Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" rating on Thales shares, along with its €275 target price, following a roadshow at which CFO Pascal Bouchiat expressed confidence that Thales is entering a long phase of growth in its defense business.



We found the tone on France reassuring, as short-term political uncertainty is not sufficient to dampen the strength of the growth cycle in defense, the analyst says.



Likewise, the broker believes that the resumption of growth in cyber should be reassuring and demonstrate that all of Thales' end markets will have returned to a growth trajectory by Q3.



After this summer's correction (-18.5% since the peak on June 5), Thales offers an attractive valuation with a rolling 12-month P/E of 21.7x (i.e. an 11% discount compared to European peers) and an FCF yield of 4.7%, he adds.