Thales and the Italian Navy have announced the opening of a new service center located at the Taranto arsenal, dedicated to the maintenance of sonars and equipment installed on Italian Navy vessels.
This new facility enables the Italian Navy to halve intervention times on Thales systems, thanks to the deployment of local experts and technicians.
The group has signed two multi-year maintenance and support contracts: the first for FREMM-class frigates and the second for Gaeta-class minehunters.
"This hub allows us to carry out all levels of maintenance, from simple component replacement to the most complex tasks. This initiative demonstrates our strong commitment to serving Italian Defense," said Donato Amoroso, CEO of Thales in Italy.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (53.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.6%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (19.9%);
- other (0.5%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.8%), the United Kingdom (6.6%), Europe (25.1%), North America (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (4.6%) and other (20.7%).
