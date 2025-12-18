Thales Opens New Maintenance Center for the Italian Navy

Thales and the Italian Navy have announced the opening of a new service center located at the Taranto arsenal, dedicated to the maintenance of sonars and equipment installed on Italian Navy vessels.



This new facility enables the Italian Navy to halve intervention times on Thales systems, thanks to the deployment of local experts and technicians.



The group has signed two multi-year maintenance and support contracts: the first for FREMM-class frigates and the second for Gaeta-class minehunters.



"This hub allows us to carry out all levels of maintenance, from simple component replacement to the most complex tasks. This initiative demonstrates our strong commitment to serving Italian Defense," said Donato Amoroso, CEO of Thales in Italy.