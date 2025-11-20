Thales has announced the signing of a collaborative agreement with the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), during the Dubai Airshow.

The agreement establishes a long-term framework for joint research and development, fostering innovation and practical applications to accelerate the development and deployment of new technologies in areas where both organizations possess complementary expertise.

The partnership will focus on the development of ultra-precise detection technologies--such as gravimetry, magnetometry, and navigation--using the principles of quantum physics. It will also address multi-domain robotics and autonomous mobility across air, land, sea, and space.

Additionally, the agreement covers joint R&D on high-energy laser systems, advanced beam control, and compact, scalable energy sources for future energy-beaming and defense applications.