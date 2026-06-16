Thales Partners with Aura Aero to Develop French Drone
Thales has announced a collaboration with Aura Aero as part of a French drone project supported by the Ministry of the Armed Forces and the DGA. This partnership aims to develop a MALE (Medium Altitude Long Endurance) drone solution capable of performing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions for French forces.
Aura Aero, through its defense subsidiary Aura M, has formalized its market entry with Enbata, its sovereign, multi-mission, and cost-effective MALE drone. The aircraft combines fly-by-wire controls with an open architecture designed to accommodate a wide range of payloads.
Thales's AirMaster C airborne radar has been selected to equip this drone. Developed in France, this latest-generation radar integrates a compact AESA architecture coupled with onboard AI functions. This advanced technology enables precise and autonomous target classification, facilitating the selection of objects of interest and reducing the volume of data transmitted to the ground.
The combination of AirMaster C radar sensors and Thales's electronic warfare solutions onboard the Enbata will allow the MALE drone to cover a broad spectrum of military operations. The drone's first flight is scheduled for 2026, a key milestone ahead of the initial integration of Thales equipment starting in 2026-2027.
'With this partnership, Thales once again demonstrates its ability to equip drones with latest-generation electronic warfare and radar solutions entirely developed in France, whose capabilities are enhanced by Artificial Intelligence,' commented Marie Gayrel, Vice President in charge of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance activities at Thales.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (55.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.7%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (17.4%);
- other (0.6%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (27.7%), the United Kingdom (6.5%), Europe (28.1%), North America (12.4%), Asia (9.9%), Australia and New Zealand (4.1%) and other (11.3%).
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