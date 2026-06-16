Thales Partners with Aura Aero to Develop French Drone

Thales has announced a collaboration with Aura Aero as part of a French drone project supported by the Ministry of the Armed Forces and the DGA. This partnership aims to develop a MALE (Medium Altitude Long Endurance) drone solution capable of performing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions for French forces.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/16/2026 at 09:12 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Aura Aero, through its defense subsidiary Aura M, has formalized its market entry with Enbata, its sovereign, multi-mission, and cost-effective MALE drone. The aircraft combines fly-by-wire controls with an open architecture designed to accommodate a wide range of payloads.



Thales's AirMaster C airborne radar has been selected to equip this drone. Developed in France, this latest-generation radar integrates a compact AESA architecture coupled with onboard AI functions. This advanced technology enables precise and autonomous target classification, facilitating the selection of objects of interest and reducing the volume of data transmitted to the ground.



The combination of AirMaster C radar sensors and Thales's electronic warfare solutions onboard the Enbata will allow the MALE drone to cover a broad spectrum of military operations. The drone's first flight is scheduled for 2026, a key milestone ahead of the initial integration of Thales equipment starting in 2026-2027.



'With this partnership, Thales once again demonstrates its ability to equip drones with latest-generation electronic warfare and radar solutions entirely developed in France, whose capabilities are enhanced by Artificial Intelligence,' commented Marie Gayrel, Vice President in charge of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance activities at Thales.