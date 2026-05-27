Thales has announced a strategic partnership with ENAC, the French National School of Civil Aviation, aimed at shaping the future of air transport by focusing on two key pillars: research and development, and training.
On the one hand, this partnership will focus on joint research and the validation of advanced concepts: together, the two partners will address the challenges facing the aviation industry and develop innovative concepts for Air Traffic Management (ATM).
Key initiatives include AI-based air traffic management and airspace optimization solutions designed to help airlines optimize fuel consumption, as well as the development of next-generation ATC systems to improve flight safety, optimize traffic flows, and enhance trajectories.
On the other hand, this partnership will create new opportunities to enrich career paths, from initial training to research positions and PhDs, ensuring a better alignment between academic training and the evolving needs of the aeronautics industry.
This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) covers various cooperation initiatives, particularly regarding the development of training programs for students, to better respond to shifts in the air traffic control sector and, more broadly, to the changing requirements of the aerospace industry.
This partnership is expected to foster a collaborative and open aeronautics ecosystem by welcoming new players, such as startups, research laboratories, and institutions, to participate in and contribute to targeted projects. The agreement was signed on May 27 at Airspace World Lisbon for a minimum term of three years.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (55.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.7%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (17.4%);
- other (0.6%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (27.7%), the United Kingdom (6.5%), Europe (28.1%), North America (12.4%), Asia (9.9%), Australia and New Zealand (4.1%) and other (11.3%).
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