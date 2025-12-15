Thales announces the presentation of the Sonar 76Nano prototype, a "revolutionary miniaturized acoustic detection system designed to redefine maritime security for the UK, NATO, and their allies."
Based on Sonar 2076 technology and developed in 10 months, it includes modular deployment and AI-based detection capabilities. It can be integrated onto naval platforms of all types, including naval drones.
The 76Nano sonar will be able to detect submarines, map the seabed, collect acoustic and operational data on threats, and send underwater messages with a low risk of detection.
In line with the UK government's ambitions to strengthen national security, it will also boost the UK's industrial capacity, exports, and job creation.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (53.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.6%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (19.9%);
- other (0.5%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.8%), the United Kingdom (6.6%), Europe (25.1%), North America (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (4.6%) and other (20.7%).
