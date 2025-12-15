Thales presents a new sonar for the United Kingdom

Thales announces the presentation of the Sonar 76Nano prototype, a "revolutionary miniaturized acoustic detection system designed to redefine maritime security for the UK, NATO, and their allies."



Based on Sonar 2076 technology and developed in 10 months, it includes modular deployment and AI-based detection capabilities. It can be integrated onto naval platforms of all types, including naval drones.



The 76Nano sonar will be able to detect submarines, map the seabed, collect acoustic and operational data on threats, and send underwater messages with a low risk of detection.



In line with the UK government's ambitions to strengthen national security, it will also boost the UK's industrial capacity, exports, and job creation.