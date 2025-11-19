Thales announced on Wednesday at the Dubai Airshow that Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator of Bahrain International Airport, will renew its long-term contract with the French aerospace and defense group.

Under the terms of the agreement, Thales will continue to provide maintenance and support for the airport's security systems, ensuring the proper functioning of several critical systems such as security cameras, access control, public announcements, and all related technical integrations.

The electronics specialist will also be tasked with deploying advanced tools and video analytics solutions to identify and track high-risk individuals, while coordinating digital and physical security measures to minimize the impact of potential cyber incidents on airport operations.