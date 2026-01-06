Thales Secures Award-Winning Samsung Chip at CES

Thales has announced that it has secured Samsung Electronics' (System LSI) new post-quantum security chip, which received the "Best Cyber Innovation" award at the Consumer Electronics Show, held from January 6 to 9 in Las Vegas.

"Integrating Thales' secure operating system and quantum-resistant cryptographic technologies, this innovation enhances the protection of connected devices against today's and tomorrow's cyber threats," the group stated.



"Quantum computers will open up new technological horizons but will also present a major challenge for cybersecurity. Their computing power could eventually undermine current encryption methods," Thales emphasized.



Thales' PQC (post-quantum cryptography) libraries and operating system enable the Samsung chip to run next-generation cryptographic algorithms at high speed, with reduced energy and memory consumption.



This ensures encryption and authentication that can withstand the power of quantum computers, delivers high cryptographic performance in an ultra-compact format, and provides long-term confidentiality against 'harvest now, decrypt later' attacks.