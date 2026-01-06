Thales has announced that it has secured Samsung Electronics' (System LSI) new post-quantum security chip, which received the "Best Cyber Innovation" award at the Consumer Electronics Show, held from January 6 to 9 in Las Vegas.
"Integrating Thales' secure operating system and quantum-resistant cryptographic technologies, this innovation enhances the protection of connected devices against today's and tomorrow's cyber threats," the group stated.
"Quantum computers will open up new technological horizons but will also present a major challenge for cybersecurity. Their computing power could eventually undermine current encryption methods," Thales emphasized.
Thales' PQC (post-quantum cryptography) libraries and operating system enable the Samsung chip to run next-generation cryptographic algorithms at high speed, with reduced energy and memory consumption.
This ensures encryption and authentication that can withstand the power of quantum computers, delivers high cryptographic performance in an ultra-compact format, and provides long-term confidentiality against 'harvest now, decrypt later' attacks.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (53.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.6%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (19.9%);
- other (0.5%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.8%), the United Kingdom (6.6%), Europe (25.1%), North America (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (4.6%) and other (20.7%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.