This contract, established in partnership with NHIndustries and Safran, demonstrates Thales’s commitment to innovation in defense, serving both the French DGA and Spain’s Direccion General de Armamento y Material (DGAM).

An evolution of the TopOwl, the TopOwl DD helmet combines high-definition mission camera video display, augmented reality, and spatialized alerts to enhance situational awareness for helicopter pilots.

"Enhanced in collaboration with operational forces, it is customized to fit the morphology of each pilot, ensuring a perfect fit and reducing fatigue during long missions or in challenging environments," the group added.