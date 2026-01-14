Thales Secures Contract to Enhance Its TopOwl DD Helmet

Thales announced that following the Spanish Ministry of Defense’s order for 31 NH90 helicopters, NAHEMA (NATO Helicopter Mgt Agency) has awarded the company a contract to develop new features for the TopOwl DD (Digital Display) helmet.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/14/2026 at 02:42 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This contract, established in partnership with NHIndustries and Safran, demonstrates Thales’s commitment to innovation in defense, serving both the French DGA and Spain’s Direccion General de Armamento y Material (DGAM).



An evolution of the TopOwl, the TopOwl DD helmet combines high-definition mission camera video display, augmented reality, and spatialized alerts to enhance situational awareness for helicopter pilots.



"Enhanced in collaboration with operational forces, it is customized to fit the morphology of each pilot, ensuring a perfect fit and reducing fatigue during long missions or in challenging environments," the group added.