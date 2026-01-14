Thales Secures Contract to Enhance Its TopOwl DD Helmet
Thales announced that following the Spanish Ministry of Defense’s order for 31 NH90 helicopters, NAHEMA (NATO Helicopter Mgt Agency) has awarded the company a contract to develop new features for the TopOwl DD (Digital Display) helmet.
This contract, established in partnership with NHIndustries and Safran, demonstrates Thales’s commitment to innovation in defense, serving both the French DGA and Spain’s Direccion General de Armamento y Material (DGAM).
An evolution of the TopOwl, the TopOwl DD helmet combines high-definition mission camera video display, augmented reality, and spatialized alerts to enhance situational awareness for helicopter pilots.
"Enhanced in collaboration with operational forces, it is customized to fit the morphology of each pilot, ensuring a perfect fit and reducing fatigue during long missions or in challenging environments," the group added.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (53.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.6%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (19.9%);
- other (0.5%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.8%), the United Kingdom (6.6%), Europe (25.1%), North America (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (4.6%) and other (20.7%).
