The newly established SkyBridge alliance, launched by ANS CR (Czech Republic), EANS (Estonia), and FTANS (Finland), aims to strengthen cooperation, harmonize operations, and usher in a new era of efficiency and innovation in European air traffic management.

The alliance thus joins nine other European ANSPs in the TopSky - ATC Partners group, "which seeks to develop an ATC system for safe and seamless operations, accelerating modernization and ensuring interoperability across borders."

"Through this collaboration, SkyBridge will achieve substantial cost savings and operational synergies, while aligning with the European Union's ATM master plan," stated the defense and security electronics group.