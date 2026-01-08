Thales Selected by SkyBridge Alliance for AI-Powered TopSky - ATC
Thales has announced it has been chosen by the SkyBridge alliance—formed by three European air navigation service providers (ANSPs)—to upgrade the cybersecurity-enhanced, AI-driven TopSky - ATC, Thales's air traffic control solution.
The newly established SkyBridge alliance, launched by ANS CR (Czech Republic), EANS (Estonia), and FTANS (Finland), aims to strengthen cooperation, harmonize operations, and usher in a new era of efficiency and innovation in European air traffic management.
The alliance thus joins nine other European ANSPs in the TopSky - ATC Partners group, "which seeks to develop an ATC system for safe and seamless operations, accelerating modernization and ensuring interoperability across borders."
"Through this collaboration, SkyBridge will achieve substantial cost savings and operational synergies, while aligning with the European Union's ATM master plan," stated the defense and security electronics group.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (53.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.6%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (19.9%);
- other (0.5%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.8%), the United Kingdom (6.6%), Europe (25.1%), North America (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (4.6%) and other (20.7%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.