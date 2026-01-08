Thales Selected by SkyBridge Alliance for AI-Powered TopSky - ATC

Thales has announced it has been chosen by the SkyBridge alliance—formed by three European air navigation service providers (ANSPs)—to upgrade the cybersecurity-enhanced, AI-driven TopSky - ATC, Thales's air traffic control solution.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/08/2026 at 05:39 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The newly established SkyBridge alliance, launched by ANS CR (Czech Republic), EANS (Estonia), and FTANS (Finland), aims to strengthen cooperation, harmonize operations, and usher in a new era of efficiency and innovation in European air traffic management.



The alliance thus joins nine other European ANSPs in the TopSky - ATC Partners group, "which seeks to develop an ATC system for safe and seamless operations, accelerating modernization and ensuring interoperability across borders."



"Through this collaboration, SkyBridge will achieve substantial cost savings and operational synergies, while aligning with the European Union's ATM master plan," stated the defense and security electronics group.