Thales Selected by the European Commission to Secure Defense Projects

The technology giant will deploy its TrustNest R-Suite collaboration suite to protect data for the European Defence Fund.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 07/02/2026 at 05:12 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Thales announced the launch of a one-year pilot project with the European Commission to assess its secure collaborative suite, TrustNest R-Suite.



The system is designed to facilitate the exchange, storage and co-editing of documents for projects under the European Defence Fund (EDF), while complying with the security classification 'RESTREINT UE/EU RESTRICTED'.



A key milestone has just been reached with the granting of R-UE/EU-R accreditation by the European executive and France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) for network interconnection.



The group's vice president for digital transformation, Christoph Siegelin, said it 'is essential to put in place sovereign, cyber-secure and reliable digital tools'. The solution aims to establish itself as the benchmark for major European strategic programs.