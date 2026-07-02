Thales announced the launch of a one-year pilot project with the European Commission to assess its secure collaborative suite, TrustNest R-Suite.
The system is designed to facilitate the exchange, storage and co-editing of documents for projects under the European Defence Fund (EDF), while complying with the security classification 'RESTREINT UE/EU RESTRICTED'.
A key milestone has just been reached with the granting of R-UE/EU-R accreditation by the European executive and France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) for network interconnection.
The group's vice president for digital transformation, Christoph Siegelin, said it 'is essential to put in place sovereign, cyber-secure and reliable digital tools'. The solution aims to establish itself as the benchmark for major European strategic programs.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (55.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.7%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (17.4%);
- other (0.6%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (27.7%), the United Kingdom (6.5%), Europe (28.1%), North America (12.4%), Asia (9.9%), Australia and New Zealand (4.1%) and other (11.3%).
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