Thales has announced the signing of an agreement with the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement to develop an advanced Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) system for the United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority, with Global Air Navigation Services serving as the national partner.

This initiative aims to strengthen the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the UAE's national airspace, while also supporting 'Emiratisation' and the development of local capabilities.

Tawazun emphasizes that the project will enhance coordination among aviation stakeholders and optimize the use of national air resources. Thales will leverage its existing ATFM software to co-develop new features within an Air Traffic Management (ATM) innovation laboratory--the first of its kind in the country.

According to Youzec Kurp, Vice President of Airspace Mobility Solutions, this laboratory will be "a critical platform for integrating next-generation technologies" and preparing the UAE for future air traffic management challenges.

The Abu Dhabi site will become Thales' fourth global ATM laboratory and the first in the Middle East.