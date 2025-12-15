Thales announces a first major order for cable structures to be produced in India for Dassault Aviation's Rafale program.
The contract, awarded for the production of complex cable structures for the Indian Rafale's RBE2 AESA radar, reinforces SFO Technologies' long-standing expertise and its enduring partnership with Thales across several major programs.
This first order marks an important step in Thales' Make in India strategy for the localization of advanced radar systems, which is expected to strengthen local manufacturing capabilities for critical Rafale subsystems supplied to the Indian armed forces.
The expertise offered through this partnership ranges from precision machining and assembly/cabling to electronics, microelectronics, and complex systems integration.
"This partnership with SFO Technologies reflects our unwavering commitment to the Make in India initiative," said Philippe Knoche, SEVP Operations and Performance, Thales.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (53.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.6%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (19.9%);
- other (0.5%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.8%), the United Kingdom (6.6%), Europe (25.1%), North America (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (4.6%) and other (20.7%).
