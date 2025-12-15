Thales signs first major order for Rafale program in India

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/15/2025 at 04:35 am EST

Thales announces a first major order for cable structures to be produced in India for Dassault Aviation's Rafale program.



The contract, awarded for the production of complex cable structures for the Indian Rafale's RBE2 AESA radar, reinforces SFO Technologies' long-standing expertise and its enduring partnership with Thales across several major programs.



This first order marks an important step in Thales' Make in India strategy for the localization of advanced radar systems, which is expected to strengthen local manufacturing capabilities for critical Rafale subsystems supplied to the Indian armed forces.



The expertise offered through this partnership ranges from precision machining and assembly/cabling to electronics, microelectronics, and complex systems integration.



"This partnership with SFO Technologies reflects our unwavering commitment to the Make in India initiative," said Philippe Knoche, SEVP Operations and Performance, Thales.

