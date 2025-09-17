Thales and IndiGo, India's largest airline, have signed a maintenance contract covering the fleet of 430 Airbus A320s and a future order of over 800 A32Xs.



Thales will provide IndiGo with specialized repair services for avionics components, combined with Thales' Avionics-By-The-Hour (ABTH) program, a comprehensive spare parts management solution that ensures the availability of critical components to minimize aircraft downtime.



Repairs will be managed at Thales' new state-of-the-art avionics MRO center in Gurugram, India.



This strategic partnership with IndiGo underscores our commitment to providing world-class avionics support and services to airlines. Our new MRO facility in India increases Thales' ability to provide fast and reliable service, backed by the strength of our global organization, to meet the evolving demands of the Indian aviation industry, it said.