Thales has signed a major contract with Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) for the design, development, and delivery of the next generation of portable autonomous command centres.
This initial £10 million contract marks the first stage of a programme that could reach up to £100 million, aimed at providing the Royal Navy with next-generation mine countermeasure capabilities.
Integrating cortAIx artificial intelligence, Thales' powerful AI accelerator, the Mi-Map and M-Cube applications accelerate and secure operations at the heart of the command centre.
"By collaborating with a robust supply chain, Thales reaffirms its support for the UK with world-class technology and promotes growth and skilled jobs in our UK operations," said Paul Armstrong, Managing Director of Underwater Systems at Thales UK.
"The threat to the UK is increasing, driven by global instability, Russian aggression, and a greater willingness by states and hostile actors to target our critical infrastructure. By embracing autonomous maritime technology, the Royal Navy is pioneering innovation to help ensure the safety of our sailors at sea," said Luke Pollard, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (53.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.6%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (19.9%);
- other (0.5%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.8%), the United Kingdom (6.6%), Europe (25.1%), North America (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (4.6%) and other (20.7%).
