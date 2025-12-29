Thales Signs Major Contract in the United Kingdom

Thales has signed a major contract with Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) for the design, development, and delivery of the next generation of portable autonomous command centres.



This initial £10 million contract marks the first stage of a programme that could reach up to £100 million, aimed at providing the Royal Navy with next-generation mine countermeasure capabilities.



Integrating cortAIx artificial intelligence, Thales' powerful AI accelerator, the Mi-Map and M-Cube applications accelerate and secure operations at the heart of the command centre.



"By collaborating with a robust supply chain, Thales reaffirms its support for the UK with world-class technology and promotes growth and skilled jobs in our UK operations," said Paul Armstrong, Managing Director of Underwater Systems at Thales UK.



"The threat to the UK is increasing, driven by global instability, Russian aggression, and a greater willingness by states and hostile actors to target our critical infrastructure. By embracing autonomous maritime technology, the Royal Navy is pioneering innovation to help ensure the safety of our sailors at sea," said Luke Pollard, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry.

