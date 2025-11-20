Published on 11/20/2025 at 01:28 am EST

During the Dubai Airshow, Thales announced the signing of a collaborative research agreement with Dubai Air Navigation Services and Emirates Airline, aimed at improving flight efficiency through innovative solutions.

"This initiative is designed to help air traffic controllers and airlines significantly reduce fuel consumption and improve flight punctuality," stated the group, which specializes in electronics for defense, security, and transportation.

The research partnership aims to advance operations by leveraging a digital, AI-powered solution capable of reducing holding patterns for arrivals at Dubai Airport by up to 40%.

"This new system will predict airspace congestion over the United Arab Emirates and generate proactive recommendations for flight plan modifications whenever appropriate, in order to reduce holding patterns," explained Thales.