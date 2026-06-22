Thales strengthens its radar production capacity in the Netherlands

The defense group will expand its industrial and testing resources in Hengelo to meet rising demand for advanced radar systems.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/22/2026 at 09:08 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Thales announced the signing of a strategic partnership with the Dutch Ministry of Defense to expand the Netherlands' production, development, and testing capabilities for radar systems.



The agreement calls for the construction of a new test site equipped with an anechoic chamber, an expansion of production capacity for complex printed circuit boards, the provision of training facilities, and the creation of a new radar test tower.



With these investments, Thales in the Netherlands will increase its production of radar antennas by 60% between 2025 and 2028.



The partnership is intended to ensure the availability of radar systems for domestic and international customers, as well as under government-to-government contracts, while supporting the Netherlands' ambitions to strengthen European defense capabilities.



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