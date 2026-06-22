Thales announced the signing of a strategic partnership with the Dutch Ministry of Defense to expand the Netherlands' production, development, and testing capabilities for radar systems.

The agreement calls for the construction of a new test site equipped with an anechoic chamber, an expansion of production capacity for complex printed circuit boards, the provision of training facilities, and the creation of a new radar test tower.

With these investments, Thales in the Netherlands will increase its production of radar antennas by 60% between 2025 and 2028.

The partnership is intended to ensure the availability of radar systems for domestic and international customers, as well as under government-to-government contracts, while supporting the Netherlands' ambitions to strengthen European defense capabilities.

Shortly before 13:30, the stock was down 1.9% in Paris