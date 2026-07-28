Thales strengthens resilient navigation for French Army vehicles

The defense group is integrating its Galileo PRS capability into Eviden's ruggedized receiver to improve the resilience of geolocation systems for French Army vehicles.

Thales is announcing the integration of its Galileo PRS (Public Regulated Service, Galileo's regulated public service) capability into Eviden's ruggedized P3TS satellite navigation receiver (the Atos Group unit for cybersecurity products), used by the French Army.



This upgrade is designed to improve the system's resistance to electronic attacks, jamming and spoofing, while ensuring the integrity and security of positioning data.



Two configurations will be offered: the TopStar Galileo PRS Core Module, providing access to Galileo PRS signals, open Galileo and GPS, and the TopStar Smart Receiver, which adds an anti-jamming function. Both versions include an ultra-precise clock that ensures synchronization of tactical radios, even in the event of a loss of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) signals.



Bernard Payer, director of Eviden's Mission-Critical Systems, says this upgrade 'guarantees the accuracy, positioning reliability, resistance to jamming and high availability expected by the armed forces'.



Shortly after 10 a.m., Thales shares were up more than 3% on the Paris stock exchange.



