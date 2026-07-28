Thales is announcing the integration of its Galileo PRS (Public Regulated Service, Galileo's regulated public service) capability into Eviden's ruggedized P3TS satellite navigation receiver (the Atos Group unit for cybersecurity products), used by the French Army.
This upgrade is designed to improve the system's resistance to electronic attacks, jamming and spoofing, while ensuring the integrity and security of positioning data.
Two configurations will be offered: the TopStar Galileo PRS Core Module, providing access to Galileo PRS signals, open Galileo and GPS, and the TopStar Smart Receiver, which adds an anti-jamming function. Both versions include an ultra-precise clock that ensures synchronization of tactical radios, even in the event of a loss of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) signals.
Bernard Payer, director of Eviden's Mission-Critical Systems, says this upgrade 'guarantees the accuracy, positioning reliability, resistance to jamming and high availability expected by the armed forces'.
Shortly after 10 a.m., Thales shares were up more than 3% on the Paris stock exchange.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (55.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.7%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (17.4%);
- other (0.6%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (27.7%), the United Kingdom (6.5%), Europe (28.1%), North America (12.4%), Asia (9.9%), Australia and New Zealand (4.1%) and other (11.3%).
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