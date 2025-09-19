Thales posted the biggest decline in the CAC 40 index on Friday in the wake of cautious comments from Goldman Sachs, which initiated coverage of the stock this morning with a sell recommendation.



Shortly before 2:00 p.m., the stock was down 2.6%, compared with a 0.2% gain for the CAC. Note that it is still up 77% since the beginning of the year.



In a study on the European defense sector, Goldman acknowledges that Thales has a very high-quality defense business, which should outperform the group's targets, but believes that this factor is already priced in at present.



The analyst adds that he finds it difficult to be confident about its cybersecurity and digital activities, but also explains that he remains cautious about the growth of its space business (notably civil and telecom satellites).



Emphasizing that a large part of Thales depends on the civilian sector (and not just defense), the research firm considers that other companies in the sector appear more attractive at current levels.



It has a target price of €240 for the share.