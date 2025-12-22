Thales announced on Thursday that it has successfully carried out the first qualification firing of the French version of its next-generation surface-to-air system, a milestone that paves the way for the operational deployment of the program in France and Italy, with initial deliveries scheduled to begin next year.
In a statement, the group said it had completed, on Monday, December 15, the firing campaign for the French variant of its SAMP/T NG technology from the DGA site located in Biscarosse, in the Landes region.
This step follows a first successful firing in Italy on December 3.
Thales notes that each system is equipped with its "Ground Fire" radar, which has a range of up to 400 km, enabling the interception and destruction of ballistic missiles, aircraft, and drones at medium to long distances.
Analysts consider this new surveillance and air defense system to be Thales' next flagship product, especially following the recent contract won in Denmark, all the more so as the French equipment manufacturer has declared itself ready to rapidly ramp up its production capabilities.
The SAMP/T NG program is led by Eurosam, a joint venture between Thales and weapons manufacturer MBDA, which serves as the main contractor for the entire project.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (53.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.6%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (19.9%);
- other (0.5%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.8%), the United Kingdom (6.6%), Europe (25.1%), North America (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (4.6%) and other (20.7%).
