Thales Successfully Conducts First French Test Firing of Its New Surface-to-Air System

Thales announced on Thursday that it has successfully carried out the first qualification firing of the French version of its next-generation surface-to-air system, a milestone that paves the way for the operational deployment of the program in France and Italy, with initial deliveries scheduled to begin next year.



In a statement, the group said it had completed, on Monday, December 15, the firing campaign for the French variant of its SAMP/T NG technology from the DGA site located in Biscarosse, in the Landes region.



This step follows a first successful firing in Italy on December 3.



Thales notes that each system is equipped with its "Ground Fire" radar, which has a range of up to 400 km, enabling the interception and destruction of ballistic missiles, aircraft, and drones at medium to long distances.



Analysts consider this new surveillance and air defense system to be Thales' next flagship product, especially following the recent contract won in Denmark, all the more so as the French equipment manufacturer has declared itself ready to rapidly ramp up its production capabilities.



The SAMP/T NG program is led by Eurosam, a joint venture between Thales and weapons manufacturer MBDA, which serves as the main contractor for the entire project.





