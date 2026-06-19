Thales teams up with Hanwha on long-range land strike

Thales said it signed, at the Eurosatory 2026 show in Paris, a memorandum of understanding with South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace to cooperate on long-range, precision land-strike capabilities.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/19/2026 at 03:25 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Under the agreement, the two companies will pursue technical cooperation to ensure compatibility of three missiles from Hanwha's Chunmoo family with Thales' X-Fire launcher, aimed at meeting current operational needs for deep-strike missions.



These include the CGR080, a guided rocket with a range of up to about 80 km and available immediately, the CTM-MR, a medium-range missile of around 160 km, and the CTM290, a tactical ballistic missile with a range of up to 290 km.



The X-Fire ground launcher, developed by Thales and Soframe, is described as highly mobile, versatile and interoperable, designed to fire any type of long-range munition. It has already carried out its first firings on May 20.



According to Thales, the partnership strengthens collaboration between European and Korean industries, with a particular focus on the international market. The two groups are also exploring new opportunities for cooperation in European markets.