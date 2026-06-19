Under the agreement, the two companies will pursue technical cooperation to ensure compatibility of three missiles from Hanwha's Chunmoo family with Thales' X-Fire launcher, aimed at meeting current operational needs for deep-strike missions.
These include the CGR080, a guided rocket with a range of up to about 80 km and available immediately, the CTM-MR, a medium-range missile of around 160 km, and the CTM290, a tactical ballistic missile with a range of up to 290 km.
The X-Fire ground launcher, developed by Thales and Soframe, is described as highly mobile, versatile and interoperable, designed to fire any type of long-range munition. It has already carried out its first firings on May 20.
According to Thales, the partnership strengthens collaboration between European and Korean industries, with a particular focus on the international market. The two groups are also exploring new opportunities for cooperation in European markets.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (55.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.7%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (17.4%);
- other (0.6%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (27.7%), the United Kingdom (6.5%), Europe (28.1%), North America (12.4%), Asia (9.9%), Australia and New Zealand (4.1%) and other (11.3%).
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