Thales announced on Thursday that it had reached a new milestone in its collaboration with British defense group BAE Systems through a project to provide the UK with next-generation underwater sonar capability.



Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, BAE Systems will propose Thales as the lead design authority and primary sonar integrator for the entire fleet, a status that should ensure the supply of its submarine sonar systems to the armed forces.



For over 20 years, Thales and BAE Systems have developed a simplified delivery model that accelerates the deployment of advanced sonar solutions, with sonar products and components continuing to be supplied by the UK sonar industry.



BAE Systems and Thales currently employ approximately 500 people in the field of underwater warfare systems in the UK.



With the arrival of the Royal Navy's next-generation attack submarines, this is expected to exceed 660 people.