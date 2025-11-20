Thales has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cyber Security Council (CSC) of the United Arab Emirates to strengthen and accelerate the country's cyber capabilities through the development of a Cyber Excellence Center.

This partnership encompasses the creation of three key components within the new Cyber Excellence Center: a META region space Security Operations Center (SOC), a cyber evaluation laboratory, and a cryptographic laboratory.

This long-term strategic collaboration aims to develop local expertise, foster innovation, and reinforce the UAE's sovereign cyber defense capabilities, with the space sector designated as the initial area of focus.

"The collaboration will also extend to other strategic sectors beyond space, with both parties jointly targeting international markets," added the electronics group specializing in defense, security, and transportation.