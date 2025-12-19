This project includes a comprehensive suite of solutions such as TopSky - ATC, AMHS, AIS, eAIP/AIXM, as well as a voice communication system (VCS), a billing system, and voice recording systems (VRS).
The country has experienced significant growth, with a record increase of 14.8% in aircraft movements in 2024, totaling 152,813 operations compared to 133,084 in 2022.
With this system modernization, Panama consolidates and strengthens its regional leadership as the Air Connectivity Hub of the Americas.
Flight movements are expected to exceed 200,000 per year, and passenger traffic is projected to surpass 20 million in the coming years.
To support this growth, Thales will ensure effective air traffic management throughout the Panama Flight Information Region.
"This project, resulting from the alliance with Thales and Sofratesa, reinforces the institution's firm commitment to operational safety, enhances the efficiency of air traffic management, and promotes the implementation of cutting-edge technologies, in line with the growth of the aeronautical sector and the highest international standards," said Captain Rafael Bárcenas, Director General of the Panama Civil Aviation Authority.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (53.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.6%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (19.9%);
- other (0.5%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.8%), the United Kingdom (6.6%), Europe (25.1%), North America (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (4.6%) and other (20.7%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.