Thales to Modernize AAC Air Traffic Control Center

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/19/2025 at 06:51 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This project includes a comprehensive suite of solutions such as TopSky - ATC, AMHS, AIS, eAIP/AIXM, as well as a voice communication system (VCS), a billing system, and voice recording systems (VRS).



The country has experienced significant growth, with a record increase of 14.8% in aircraft movements in 2024, totaling 152,813 operations compared to 133,084 in 2022.



With this system modernization, Panama consolidates and strengthens its regional leadership as the Air Connectivity Hub of the Americas.



Flight movements are expected to exceed 200,000 per year, and passenger traffic is projected to surpass 20 million in the coming years.



To support this growth, Thales will ensure effective air traffic management throughout the Panama Flight Information Region.



"This project, resulting from the alliance with Thales and Sofratesa, reinforces the institution's firm commitment to operational safety, enhances the efficiency of air traffic management, and promotes the implementation of cutting-edge technologies, in line with the growth of the aeronautical sector and the highest international standards," said Captain Rafael Bárcenas, Director General of the Panama Civil Aviation Authority.

