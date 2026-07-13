Thales said it has won a major contract from Mongolia's National Civil Aviation Center to modernize the country's air traffic management infrastructure. The group will deploy a dual architecture for a regional control center, upgrading the Ulaanbaatar site and outfitting a new center in Sainshand.
The project aims to improve operational resilience, airspace capacity, the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure and the development of local skills. It also includes a training program conducted with the National School of Civil Aviation (ENAC), with training sessions in Mongolia and in Toulouse.
Program financing is based on a mechanism set up between Bpifrance and the Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia (TDBM). 'We are helping build lasting operational excellence', said Youzec Kurp, Vice President, Air Mobility Solutions at Thales.
Thales shares were down 1% at around 10:30 a.m. in Paris.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (55.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.7%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (17.4%);
- other (0.6%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (27.7%), the United Kingdom (6.5%), Europe (28.1%), North America (12.4%), Asia (9.9%), Australia and New Zealand (4.1%) and other (11.3%).
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