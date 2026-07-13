Thales to modernize air traffic management infrastructure in Mongolia

The French group will supply new air traffic control systems to strengthen the resilience, capacity and cybersecurity of Mongolian airspace.

Thales said it has won a major contract from Mongolia's National Civil Aviation Center to modernize the country's air traffic management infrastructure. The group will deploy a dual architecture for a regional control center, upgrading the Ulaanbaatar site and outfitting a new center in Sainshand.



The project aims to improve operational resilience, airspace capacity, the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure and the development of local skills. It also includes a training program conducted with the National School of Civil Aviation (ENAC), with training sessions in Mongolia and in Toulouse.



Program financing is based on a mechanism set up between Bpifrance and the Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia (TDBM). 'We are helping build lasting operational excellence', said Youzec Kurp, Vice President, Air Mobility Solutions at Thales.



Thales shares were down 1% at around 10:30 a.m. in Paris.