Published on 12/10/2025 at 03:57 am EST

Thales is set to modernize the radar station at Lapangan Terbang Antarabangsa Senai Airport in Johor Bahru, operated by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

This upgrade will enhance both approach surveillance at the airport and monitoring services at the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Center.

With the addition of Thales' RSM NG radar, the region will now benefit from two Thales radar systems, delivering comprehensive coverage across Malaysia.

With over 50 years of experience in air traffic control and surveillance, and more than 1,200 radars operating worldwide, Thales is a trusted global leader in this field.

In Southeast Asia, Thales has recently installed radars in Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, and Thailand.

"This collaboration marks a significant step towards improving both operational efficiency and safety at Johor Airport. With this new contract, we are strengthening our commitment to modernizing air traffic management and supporting the long-term development of Malaysia's aviation infrastructure," said Lionel de Castellane, Vice President of Air Radars at Thales.