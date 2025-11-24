Published on 11/24/2025 at 09:43 am EST

Thales has announced a strategic partnership with CNN MCO, a subsidiary of Equans France, and CS Group, part of Sopra Steria, to modernize three amphibious helicopter carriers (PHA) of the French Navy.

The three companies are forming a fully French and sovereign industrial consortium dedicated to enhancing naval performance as part of the operational maintenance program for the French Navy's vessels.

At current market rates, the stock shows a 2025 price-to-earnings ratio (PER) of 24, with a yield below 2%.