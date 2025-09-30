UBS confirms its 'buy' recommendation on Thales shares with a target price raised from €350 to €360, a new TP that represents 37% upside potential for the aerospace, transportation, defense, and security electronics group's stock.
We believe that the overall stabilization of civil activity could lead to an upward revision of forecasts, thanks to the potential for higher sales in defense in the third quarter, the broker summarizes.
Thales: UBS raises target price
Published on 09/30/2025 at 04:48 am EDT
