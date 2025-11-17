Thales has announced the launch of MISTRAL, a cutting-edge security solution designed to address the challenges of protecting communications classified as "Restricted Distribution" against threats posed by the advent of quantum computing.

Already in the operational testing phase and slated for availability in June 2026, this post-quantum encryption device targets government agencies, operators of vital importance, and companies within the defense industrial and technological base.

Compliant with ANSSI recommendations and certified to Common Criteria EAL4+, MISTRAL can be deployed for European projects requiring a high level of data protection between industrial partners and high-tech stakeholders.

"Thales's encryption device not only delivers a high level of security but also ensures optimal performance, with speeds of up to 4x10 Gbps and low latency, without compromising security," the electronics group added.