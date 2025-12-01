Thales has introduced a new training capability designed to meet the evolving demands of modern battlefield environments, enabling seamless integration of drones into live simulation systems.

Unveiled during the I/ITSEC exhibition in Orlando, Florida, this enhancement boosts training solutions by allowing for more realistic and flexible exercises that mirror the complexity of current and future threats.

Compatible with a wide range of drones, the new capability enables armed forces to train for various drone scenarios, including both "friendly" and hostile drones, thereby improving operational readiness and effectiveness.

The agnostic drone kit solution is compatible with drones in categories C0-C6 and A1-A3--ranging from a few hundred grams to several dozen kilograms--offering unparalleled flexibility for military forces.