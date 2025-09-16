On Monday, Thales confirmed that it had been selected by the Danish Ministry of Defense to strengthen the country's armed forces' air capabilities, a contract that analysts see as an important step towards ramping up the program.



The French equipment manufacturer explains that it has been selected to supply SAMP/T NG technology, a new-generation mobile surface-to-air system designed to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles, aircraft, and medium-range drones.



This choice will also enable Denmark to ensure the interoperability of its equipment with European and NATO armed forces due to the open architecture designed for the system, Thales says.



In their morning comments, Oddo BHF analysts say that the SAMP/T NG air defense system is seen as Thales' next flagship product, estimating that the contract won with Denmark, its first non-domestic customer, can be seen as a "key first breakthrough," given that Thales sees no capacity constraints to a rapid ramp-up.



The SAMP/T NG program is led by Eurosam, the joint venture between Thales and weapons manufacturer MBDA, which is the prime contractor for the entire project.



On the stockmarket, Thales shares were down slightly (-0.3%) on Tuesday morning, suffering a slight consolidation after a sequence of seven consecutive rises that saw them jump 18%, which values the group at €53.8bn.